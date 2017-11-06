Albany police, FBI ask for help in search for bank robbers

In a release, the FBI stated that the male had a shotgun and threatened about a dozen customers and employees. (Source: FBI)

Both suspects were covered in dark clothing and wearing ski masks over their faces.

Anyone with any information is asked to cal the FBI. (Source: FBI)

The FBI and the Albany Police Department are hoping the public can help them identify two bank robbers. (Source: FBI)

The FBI is working with Albany Police Department to identify a man and a woman who threatened employees and customers during a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

According to the FBI, a black male and a black female came into Renasant Bank in the 700 block of North Westover around 1:30 p.m.

In a release, the FBI stated that the male had a shotgun and threatened about a dozen customers and employees. He ordered them to get on the floor while the female went behind the counter and collected an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects were covered in dark clothing and wearing ski masks over their faces. APD said the male was about 5'7".

The FBI is asking that anyone with any information to contact them at (770) 216-3000. The FBI is also looking for a particular customer who is believed to have been in the drive-thru teller window at the time of the robbery. Investigators believe that customer may have seen the suspects leave the bank and get into a vehicle.

Earlier, a witness told police that the two left the scene in what may have been a dark blue Thunderbird, possibly a 90’s model that was last seen heading north on North Point Blvd. Police have been unable to confirm this at this point.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!