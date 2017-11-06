NW library money OK; with contingency

The 76-year-old male victim was found lying on the floor in the residence with a severe gunshot wound to his hand.More >>
The 76-year-old male victim was found lying on the floor in the residence with a severe gunshot wound to his hand.More >>
Most of the money needed to finish out a new state-funded event center in northwest Albany is secure.More >>
Most of the money needed to finish out a new state-funded event center in northwest Albany is secure.More >>
Just before midnight Saturday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Hazel Drive where two people were seen inside the homeowner’s garage stealing property. Both took off running when the homeowner called 911. The homeowner told police that she recognized them from a previous encounter. Police were able to make contact with family members of Rashad Brown, who encouraged him to turn himself in to Law Enforcement. Rashad Br...More >>
Just before midnight Saturday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Hazel Drive where two people were seen inside the homeowner’s garage stealing property. Both took off running when the homeowner called 911. The homeowner told police that she recognized them from a previous encounter. Police were able to make contact with family members of Rashad Brown, who encouraged him to turn himself in to Law Enforcement. Rashad Br...More >>
An Albany city leader is asking pedestrians and bicyclists to take more precautions when walking on the streets.More >>
An Albany city leader is asking pedestrians and bicyclists to take more precautions when walking on the streets.More >>
Albany will soon see the shady groves it once had, again. Volunteers spent time Saturday planting around $20,000 dollars worth of trees in the Radium Springs area.More >>
Albany will soon see the shady groves it once had, again. Volunteers spent time Saturday planting around $20,000 dollars worth of trees in the Radium Springs area.More >>