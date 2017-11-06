NW library money OK; with contingency - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

NW library money OK; with contingency

NW Library on Dawson Road. (Source: WALB) NW Library on Dawson Road. (Source: WALB)
The NW library event center will be built in space that is currently a county warehouse. (Source: WALB) The NW library event center will be built in space that is currently a county warehouse. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Most of the money needed to finish out a new state-funded event center in northwest Albany is secure.

Thanks to a state outlay grant, $2 million will be invested in the Northwest Library off Dawson Road.

It will include a new event center. What's still needed is about $450,000 to build a parking lot and portico to support the event center.

On Monday, the county commission agreed to reallocate SPLOST money for West Town library renovations to pay for the parking.

But, with an amendment proposed by District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines, only when state money is secured to complete West Town.

"Sometimes you have a little challenge when it comes to funding, but I am pretty sure the commission wants to see all of our projects get funded and I am pretty sure that is going to happen," said Dougherty County Public Library Director Pauline Abidde.

Library officials will learn in March if the state has allocated money for the West Town renovations.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Coffee man arrested in shooting incident

    Coffee man arrested in shooting incident

    Monday, November 6 2017 3:00 PM EST2017-11-06 20:00:24 GMT
    David Wayne Carpenter (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)David Wayne Carpenter (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)

    The 76-year-old male victim was found lying on the floor in the residence with a severe gunshot wound to his hand.

    More >>

    The 76-year-old male victim was found lying on the floor in the residence with a severe gunshot wound to his hand.

    More >>

  • NW library money OK; with contingency

    NW library money OK; with contingency

    Monday, November 6 2017 2:36 PM EST2017-11-06 19:36:53 GMT
    The NW library event center will be built in space that is currently a county warehouse. (Source: WALB)The NW library event center will be built in space that is currently a county warehouse. (Source: WALB)

    Most of the money needed to finish out a new state-funded event center in northwest Albany is secure. 

    More >>

    Most of the money needed to finish out a new state-funded event center in northwest Albany is secure. 

    More >>

  • Valdosta teen arrested; recognized by crime victim

    Valdosta teen arrested; recognized by crime victim

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:36 AM EST2017-11-06 15:36:39 GMT
    Rashad Brown (Source: Lowndes Co. Sheriff)Rashad Brown (Source: Lowndes Co. Sheriff)

    Just before midnight Saturday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Hazel Drive where two people were seen inside the homeowner’s garage stealing property. Both took off running when the homeowner called 911. The homeowner told police that she recognized them from a previous encounter.  Police were able to make contact with family members of Rashad Brown, who encouraged him to turn himself in to Law Enforcement. Rashad Br...

    More >>

    Just before midnight Saturday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Hazel Drive where two people were seen inside the homeowner’s garage stealing property. Both took off running when the homeowner called 911. The homeowner told police that she recognized them from a previous encounter.  Police were able to make contact with family members of Rashad Brown, who encouraged him to turn himself in to Law Enforcement. Rashad Br...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly