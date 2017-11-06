NW library money OK; with contingency

The NW library event center will be built in space that is currently a county warehouse. (Source: WALB)

Most of the money needed to finish out a new state-funded event center in northwest Albany is secure.

Thanks to a state outlay grant, $2 million will be invested in the Northwest Library off Dawson Road.

It will include a new event center. What's still needed is about $450,000 to build a parking lot and portico to support the event center.

On Monday, the county commission agreed to reallocate SPLOST money for West Town library renovations to pay for the parking.

But, with an amendment proposed by District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines, only when state money is secured to complete West Town.

"Sometimes you have a little challenge when it comes to funding, but I am pretty sure the commission wants to see all of our projects get funded and I am pretty sure that is going to happen," said Dougherty County Public Library Director Pauline Abidde.

Library officials will learn in March if the state has allocated money for the West Town renovations.

