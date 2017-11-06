Stonebridge residents get speed bumps

Three speed bumps will be installed on Stonegate Lane. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty County neighborhood won their petition for traffic calming devices, hoping to slow down speeders.

Three speed bumps will be installed along the residential portion of Stonegate Lane.

Located inside Stonebridge Golf and Country Club, the average speed along that road has been clocked at more than 7 miles faster than the speed limit.

"One of our neighbors dogs got run over, and nobody even stopped to check it out. So, it is a matter of safety, and I think our commission realized that, " said Tom Pollock, a Stonegate Lane resident.

The county's public works department should have the speed bumps installed by the new year.

It will cost just $5,000.

