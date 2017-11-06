Valdosta teen arrested; recognized by crime victim

Just before midnight Saturday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Hazel Drive, where two people were seen inside a homeowner’s garage stealing property.

Both took off running when the homeowner called 911.

The homeowner told police that she recognized them from a previous encounter.

Police were able to make contact with family members of Rashad Brown, who encouraged him to turn himself in to Law Enforcement.

Brown, 19, as taken into custody for burglary, after the crime victim recognized his face.

Family members were also able to assist Valdosta Police in recovering several pieces of the stolen property. Rashad was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.



"The police department commends the family for taking action and having their youth turn himself in. We have said time and time again that crime prevention is not the sole responsibility of law enforcement; it is a community responsibly which includes the police, citizens, and families working together," said Chief Brian Childress.

The case is still actively being investigated, and VPD is looking for the second subject, who has not been identified by police.

