TRAFFIC: Two serious wrecks occur in Worth Co.

The truck T-boned the BMW, when the driver of that car ran through the stop sign, said the GSP (Source: WALB)

Deputies of the Worth Co. Sheriff's Office are responding to two serious wrecks in that county.

One involves an ambulance near the intersection of US 82 and James Young Road.

We are trying to get information on that wreck, which is now cleared.

The other involves serious injuries at Shanklin's Corner, at the intersection of GA Highway 112 and GA Highway 133, near Bridgeboro.

A GSP trooper said that a woman driving a BMW toward Bridgeboro on GA 112 failed to stop at the stop sign, and pulled out in front of a man driving a truck toward Doerun on GA 133.

The two collided, and one person was transported to Phoebe Putney, and the other to Colquitt Regional Hospital.

