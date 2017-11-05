Vigil honors Kiree Hersey 1 year after he went missing

"Who's to say this person won't do this to somebody else's child?" his mother asked the crowd. (Source: WALB)

"Kiree was my firstborn son," Buffie Graham said to a crowd of dozens at the Willacoochee cemetery where her son is buried.

"He was a character," his mother explained. "He loved to make people laugh."

In February 2017, someone found his body on Charlie Harper Road in Willacoochee.

Investigators have said they are investigating his death as a homicide, but they haven't charged anyone in connection with his death.

"The person responsible for taking him away, we want that person held accountable," said Graham.

"There's no doubt about it, somebody knows what happened," said Don Graham, Kiree's step-father.

Sunday night, Kiree's loved ones released balloons and lit candles in his honor, some wearing shirts saying "Justice for Kiree."

Hersey's mom and step-dad said that although it has been a year since he went missing, they still struggle knowing he's gone.

"Nobody should go through this. Who's to say this person won't do this to somebody else's child?" his mother asked the crowd.

"It's tough. It's hard," said Don. "We're trying to deal with it. We don't have much of a choice."

Sunday night, Kiree's loved ones had a message for the person or persons responsible for his death.

"You know who you are and you know what you've done," said the boy's step-dad.

"Don't forget about Kiree. He might not be on this earth anymore, but he still deserves justice," his mom said.

If you have any information on Hersey's death, call the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office at (912) 422-3611 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.

