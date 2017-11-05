Residents advocate for speed bump petition

People in one Dougherty County neighborhood say they have had enough with speeding cars.

Now they want speed bumps placed along a main road to slow the traffic.

A couple neighbors are hoping their actions will create a safer neighborhood.

Leslye Stalvey, Stonebridge Golf and Country Club resident, said her neighborhood sees many folks driving fast on Stonegate Lane, including residents and commercial vehicles making deliveries to the country club.

"They enter our neighborhood from Gillionville and they just fly at a breakneck speed until they just reach the first stop sign," said Stalvey.

She's lived here for the past two years with her two teens.

"It's dangerous to back out of your driveway. It's very dangerous to be on a golf cart," said Stalvey.

Stalvey said since the yards are small and there aren't sidewalks, she's worried for her children's safety.

"It's beneficial to everyone. It takes a neighborhood; it's a group effort, to push this forward," said Stalvey.

Tom Pollock is leading the charge. He is Stalvey's next door neighbor and petition organizer.

Pollock said he has grandkids who ride their bikes in his driveway.

"We were always afraid that they were going to go out into the street and the cars come by pretty fast," said Pollock.

He said the county maintenance department conducted a survey to learn 37 and a half miles per hour is the average speed of folks driving. That's 7 and a half more than the speed limit.

"I really don't expect any opposition, but we want them to know we are in favor of this," said Pollock.

Pollock said the goal is to get three speed bumps in the residential portion of Stonegate Lane, which would cost about $5,000 dollars.

Monday's County Commission meeting starts at 10 AM at the Albany-Dougherty Government Center in room 100.

