Holiday Markets kick off for Christmas shopping

Now that Halloween is over, holiday shopping is in full swing for some!

Stores like MaeBrey Market hosted various holiday markets across Albany to kick off the merriest season of the year.

MaeBrey Market is typically not open on Sundays but from 1 to 5, people got to shop.

Zoe Epperson, Sales Associate, said her favorite part about beginning the holiday season is hearing the Christmas music.

"We appreciate all of our loyal customers who keep coming back to us each year for our fourth annual Christmas open house," said Epperson.

To truly get into the season of giving, the event also had free snacks for those looking for a treat.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!