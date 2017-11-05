Flint RiverQuarium’s Discovery Days kicks off “Natural November”

Flint RiverQuarium volunteers hosted their first November Discovery Days program for this year.

Kostner Guyton, Educational Programs Interpreter, said this month's theme is "natural November."

He said he wants to encourage kids to think about what nature means to them.

Children colored pictures of animals, made 3D animal models and drew their environment.

The goal was for the children to imagine the world without all the earth's animals.

"We really want kids to be inspired by nature and we're also challenging the kids to envision an ideal environment and ideal nature and what that means to them," said Guyton.

If you and your family want to participate, the next Discovery Days event is November 19.

