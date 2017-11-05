Police are searching for person involved in a hit and run

An Albany city leader is asking pedestrians and bicyclists to take more precautions when walking on the streets.More >>
An Albany city leader is asking pedestrians and bicyclists to take more precautions when walking on the streets.More >>
Albany will soon see the shady groves it once had, again. Volunteers spent time Saturday planting around $20,000 dollars worth of trees in the Radium Springs area.More >>
Albany will soon see the shady groves it once had, again. Volunteers spent time Saturday planting around $20,000 dollars worth of trees in the Radium Springs area.More >>
Flint RiverQuarium volunteers hosted their first November Discovery Days program for this year. Kostner Guyton, Educational Programs Interpreter, said this month's theme is "natural November."More >>
Flint RiverQuarium volunteers hosted their first November Discovery Days program for this year. Kostner Guyton, Educational Programs Interpreter, said this month's theme is "natural November."More >>
"Kiree was my first born son," Buffie Graham said to a crowd of dozens at the Willacoochee cemetery where her son is buried.More >>
"Kiree was my first born son," Buffie Graham said to a crowd of dozens at the Willacoochee cemetery where her son is buried.More >>
People in one Dougherty County neighborhood say they have had enough with speeding cars. Now they want speed bumps placed along a main road to slow the traffic.More >>
People in one Dougherty County neighborhood say they have had enough with speeding cars. Now they want speed bumps placed along a main road to slow the traffic.More >>