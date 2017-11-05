Police are searching for person involved in a hit and run

Albany police say a person driving a 1997 Chevrolet GMT pickup was traveling west on W Oglethorpe Blvd and collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu

driven by Kayla Lacole Roberts,30, just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the truck fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Roberts stated to the responding officer that she had turned left from an alley prior to the crash.

While enroute to the scene, the owner of the Chevrolet truck was reporting the vehicle as stolen.

Roberts was asleep at the hospital and Officers were unable to get a statement from her.

Roberts had complaints of an injury to her neck and side.

There were no serious injuries involved in this crash and were no obvious signs of impairment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

