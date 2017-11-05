Lee Co. deputies respond to overturned truck

Lee County Sheriff's Deputies are responding to an overturned truck on the 300 block of Philema Road South Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said they believe only one truck is involved, and everybody is out of the truck.

Chief Harris did not know of any injuries at this point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

