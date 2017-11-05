Man airlifted to Macon hospital following high speed chase

People in one Dougherty County neighborhood say they have had enough with speeding cars. Now they want speed bumps placed along a main road to slow the traffic.More >>
People in one Dougherty County neighborhood say they have had enough with speeding cars. Now they want speed bumps placed along a main road to slow the traffic.More >>
Now that Halloween is over, holiday shopping is in full swing for some! Stores like MaeBrey Market hosted various holiday markets across Albany to kick off the merriest season of the year.More >>
Now that Halloween is over, holiday shopping is in full swing for some! Stores like MaeBrey Market hosted various holiday markets across Albany to kick off the merriest season of the year.More >>
Flint RiverQuarium volunteers hosted their first November discovery days program for this year. Kostner Guyton, Educational Programs Interpreter, said this month's theme is "natural November."More >>
Flint RiverQuarium volunteers hosted their first November discovery days program for this year. Kostner Guyton, Educational Programs Interpreter, said this month's theme is "natural November."More >>
Albany police say a person driving a 1997 Chevrolet GMT pickup was traveling west on W Oglethorpe Blvd and collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kayla Lacole Roberts,30, just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Albany police say a person driving a 1997 Chevrolet GMT pickup was traveling west on W Oglethorpe Blvd and collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kayla Lacole Roberts,30, just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The Sylvester Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting.More >>
The Sylvester Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting.More >>