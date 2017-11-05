Man airlifted to Macon hospital following high speed chase

The driver of that car reported neck pain and has been transferred to Coffee Regional Medical Center. (Source: Coffee County Ga. Police Scanner Facebook page)

Broxton Police and the Coffee County Sheriff's Department were lead on a high speed chase Sunday morning.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol say Brad Lowery stole gas from a gas station in Westgreen.

Troopers say when the vehicle driven by Brad Lowery was located, Lowery initiated the chase down Westgreen Broxton Highway.

According to GSP, Lowery then ran a stop sign at the intersection of Palmetto and Dennis Harper Road crashing into a truck just before 11:30 a.m.

The driver of that truck reported neck pain and has been transferred to Coffee Regional Medical Center.

Lowery was airlifted to a Macon hospital.

During the chase, two people inside of Lowery's car were able to escape. Troopers said no charges will be filed against them.

