ASU tops Fort Valley in Fountain City Classic

Hardware was on the line Saturday for the 28th Annual Fountain City Classic between Albany State and Fort Valley State.

ASU lost it last year, but came out fired up looking to take back the trophy.

AJ McClung Memorial Stadium was packed to the brim with Golden Ram fans.

ASU head an early lead of 10-3 at the half, but would go on to beat Fort Valley State 34-9.

