Thomas U soccer heads to conference semifinals - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas U soccer heads to conference semifinals

TU climbs the bracket (Source: WALB) TU climbs the bracket (Source: WALB)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

The Thomas University Men's Soccer team is fighting its way through the Sun Conference championships.

The Nighthawks took on Johnson & Wales (FL) Saturday.

Thomas squezed out the win 2-1 thanks to two goals netted by Jesper Svall. 

The win moves TU onto the semifinals at No. 2 seed Keiser (FL). That game will be played on Tuesday. 

