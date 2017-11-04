Thomas U soccer heads to conference semifinals

The Thomas University Men's Soccer team is fighting its way through the Sun Conference championships.

The Nighthawks took on Johnson & Wales (FL) Saturday.

Thomas squezed out the win 2-1 thanks to two goals netted by Jesper Svall.

The win moves TU onto the semifinals at No. 2 seed Keiser (FL). That game will be played on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!