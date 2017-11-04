GHSA State Football Playoffs: First Round Match Ups

GHSA post-season play will begin November 10th. Several South Georgia teams drew top-seed positions.
First round match ups are as follows:
AAAAAAA
Lowndes (Region 1, Team 1) v. Campbell (Region 2, Team 4)
Tift Co. (Region 1, Team 2) v. Newnan (Region 2, Team 3)
Colquitt Co. (Region 1, Team 3) v. Pebblebrook (Region 2, Team 2)
AAAAAA
Lee Co. (Region 1, Team 1) v. Richmond Hill (Region 2, Team 4)
Coffee Co. (Region 1, Team 2) v. Effingham Co. (Region 2, Team 3)
Valdosta (Region 1, Team 4) v. Glynn Academy (Region 2, Team 1)
AAAAA
Bainbridge (Region 1, Team 2) v. New Hampstead (Region 2, Team 3)
Ware Co. (Region 2, Team 2) v. Harris Co. (Region 1, Team 3)
Thomas Co. Central (Region 1, Team 4) v. Wayne Co. (Region 2, Team 1)
AAAA
Americus-Sumter (Region 1, Team 1) v. Howard (Region 2, Team 4)
Cairo (Region 1, Team 2) v. Spalding (Region 2, Team 3)
AAA
Crisp Co. (Region 1, Team 1) v. Appling Co. (Region 2, Team 4)
Cook Co. (Region 1, Team 2) v. Tattnall Co. (Region 2, Team 3)
Calhoun (Region 6, Team 1) v. Pace Academy (Region 5, Team 4)
Dougherty (Region 1, Team 4) v. Liberty Co. (Region 2, Team 1)
AA
Thomasville (Region 1, Team 1) v. TBD
Brooks Co. (Region 1, Team 2) v. Vidalia (Region 2, Team 3)
Fitzgerald (Region 1, Team 3) v. Toombs Co. (Region 2, Team 2)
Berrien (Region 1, Team 4) v. Benedictine (Region 2, Team 1)
You can check out the latest brackets at the GHSA website.
