GHSA State Football Playoffs: First Round Match Ups

GHSA post-season play will begin November 10th. Several South Georgia teams drew top-seed positions.

First round match ups are as follows:

AAAAAAA

Lowndes (Region 1, Team 1) v. Campbell (Region 2, Team 4)

Tift Co. (Region 1, Team 2) v. Newnan (Region 2, Team 3)

Colquitt Co. (Region 1, Team 3) v. Pebblebrook (Region 2, Team 2)

AAAAAA

Lee Co. (Region 1, Team 1) v. Richmond Hill (Region 2, Team 4)

Coffee Co. (Region 1, Team 2) v. Effingham Co. (Region 2, Team 3)

Valdosta (Region 1, Team 4) v. Glynn Academy (Region 2, Team 1)

AAAAA

Bainbridge (Region 1, Team 2) v. New Hampstead (Region 2, Team 3)

Ware Co. (Region 2, Team 2) v. Harris Co. (Region 1, Team 3)

Thomas Co. Central (Region 1, Team 4) v. Wayne Co. (Region 2, Team 1)

AAAA

Americus-Sumter (Region 1, Team 1) v. Howard (Region 2, Team 4)

Cairo (Region 1, Team 2) v. Spalding (Region 2, Team 3)

AAA

Crisp Co. (Region 1, Team 1) v. Appling Co. (Region 2, Team 4)

Cook Co. (Region 1, Team 2) v. Tattnall Co. (Region 2, Team 3)

Calhoun (Region 6, Team 1) v. Pace Academy (Region 5, Team 4)

Dougherty (Region 1, Team 4) v. Liberty Co. (Region 2, Team 1)

AA

Thomasville (Region 1, Team 1) v. TBD

Brooks Co. (Region 1, Team 2) v. Vidalia (Region 2, Team 3)

Fitzgerald (Region 1, Team 3) v. Toombs Co. (Region 2, Team 2)

Berrien (Region 1, Team 4) v. Benedictine (Region 2, Team 1)

You can check out the latest brackets at the GHSA website.

