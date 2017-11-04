Volunteers give away free trees

Woman drives off with new trees (Source: WALB)

If you weren't planting trees at Radium Springs on Saturday morning, you could pick up your own for your home.

Grow Albany and the Junior League partnered up, along with other volunteers, to hand out about 150 trees in the Radium Springs area.

They had six varieties including live oak, Japanese magnolia, and American holly.

Daedrian Wright, 8, volunteered with his mom before picking up trees for his grandma.

"My favorite part of taking this tree is helping them planting it and giving it to them," said Wright.

Wright said he's looking forward to watching the trees grow over the years to come.

