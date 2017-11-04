One dead after stabbing in Moultrie Thursday night

The GBI was requested to assist the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation in the 600 block of Tree Farm Road in Moultrie Thursday about 8:30 p.m.

The GBI suspects the victim, identified as Miguel Alvarez Esquivel, 43, was stabbed at his residence by Eleodoro Perez.

Esquivel’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for a complete autopsy.

Perez was identified through witnesses, surveillance video as well as the vehicle he used to travel to the victim's residence.

Agents and Deputies tracked down and located the vehicle used in the crime.

Perez was arrested about 5:30 pm, Friday.

Perez has been charged with the Murder of Esquivel and is currently in the Colquitt County Jail.

