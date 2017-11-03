Man dies after accidental shooting in Sylvester Friday night

The Sylvester Police Department is investigating a fatal, accidental shooting.

Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Anderson Street around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police said a man was sitting in a truck talking to people when his gun went off, and it accidentally shot him.

Police said the man died Friday night.

WALB will keep you updated on this developing story.

