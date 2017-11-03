Albany city leader, resident react to pedestrian, bicycle accidents

Albany city leaders have SPLOST 7 funds set aside for sidewalk improvements but we don't know the amount that was allocated and when those projects will start. (Source: WALB)

Two people were hit on bicycles in the past week, and one was killed.

"It's very sad that the driver's of this town do not have the common decency to move over into the other lane," said Albany native Tabatha Wells.

Wells said sometimes she feels threatened by drivers while walking down Palmyra Road.

"They swerve over to us and sometimes they don't even move over, and sometimes we have to jump out of the way just to be okay," Wells explained, and she said that's already happened two or three times this week. "Why haven't they started the sidewalks," Wells questioned.

"Sidewalks are needed for safety but it wouldn't have stopped these last two incidents that we've had," explained City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher.

The most recent, Albany Police officers said the driver of the vehicle was driving east on Dawson Road when the bicyclist pulled out in front of the car from Lucile Street.

"They are running in front of the vehicles that weigh well over the tonnage and we can't stop on a dime," Fletcher explained.

Fletcher also said pedestrians and bicyclists often don't wear neon clothing for drivers to spot them. But in the same breath, she explained the city does need sidewalks.

"It is something that we have addressed but unfortunately this is the government. If it was an entrepreneur doing it, the sidewalks probably would've been built," said Fletcher.

Albany city leaders have SPLOST VII funds set aside for sidewalk improvements, but we don't know the amount that was allocated and when those projects will start.

We do know that city leaders have looked into the cost estimates for road improvements on Gillionville, Dawson, Whispering Pines and Palmyra.

