Crash sparks car fire, endangers South Albany building

Friday afternoon Albany firefighters had to put out a car fire where the car was blazing near a commercial building in South Albany.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Jane Lane.

One car's engine was blazing when firefighters arrived, near a building.

Firefighters put it out within two minutes with no damage to the building.

No one was hurt in the crash or the fire.

