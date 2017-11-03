Albany firefighters battle house fire on North Haley Street

An Albany home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage Friday night when a candle's flame was apparently spread.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of North Haley Street.

Firefighters said the blaze is still under investigation, but apparently, a child had papers that caught on fire from a candle. Then while trying to extinguish the fire, bedding also caught fire, sparking a larger blaze.

Both persons in the home escaped unharmed, but about 30 percent of the home was destroyed by the fire.

