Victim ID'd after two semi trucks collide on I-75 Friday

Georgia State Patrol Troopers have identified the man who died after his semi truck rear-ended another semi on I-75 South at mile marker 87 Friday night.

Trooper Chris Forsythe identified the victim as Harold Jack McNeal, 48, of Ocala, Florida. Trooper Forsythe said McNeal’s semi-truck was carrying tomato paste, and the other semi-truck was carrying Ensure milk.

Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said the call came in around 9 p.m. Friday, that 2 semis had collided and caught fire.

According to GSP, the driver of the other semi-truck was released on minor injuries.

Trooper Forsythe said charges are pending an investigation by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Meanwhile, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page stated in a post that during clean up, a car traveling south crashed into two Crisp County patrol vehicles.

Trooper Andrew Donaldson said the driver of that car, Ronald Ritchie, 82 of Ft. Myers, Florida, is being charged with failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

No serious injuries from that incident have been reported, but Trooper Donaldson said Ritchie's wife had minor injuries from her seat belt and air bag deploying.

I-75 was re-opened Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

