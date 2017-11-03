1 dead after two semi trucks collide on I-75 in Turner County

One person is dead after a semi truck rear-ended another semi on I-75 South at mile marker 87 Friday night, according to Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.

Hester said the call came in around 9 p.m that 2 semis had collided and caught fire.

According to Hester, officials found the remains of one of the drivers inside the cab of his truck that was on fire.

Crews are still working to put out the fire and clean up the debris.

Hester said that all southbound lanes around mile marker 87 are shut down and traffic is being routed around the accident.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the debris is cleared.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

