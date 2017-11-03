Kinchafoonee 911 markers help save stranded boater

Wells also explained crews used the new rescue truck that's fully equipped with spotlights and sirens, to help the stranded boater navigate the Kinchafoonee. (Source: WALB)

Lee County emergency officials said the 911 mile markers along the Kinchafoonee Creek helped save a stranded boater Thursday night.

Lee County's Public Safety Director Wesley Wells said a boater got stuck on a sandbar a little before 9 Thursday evening.

The boater called 911 and was able to identify that he was located near mile marker 11 on the Kinchafoonee.

Having the markers integrated into the 911 mapping system, the dispatch could quickly send a rescue crew to the exact location of the stranded boater.

"This is our first opportunity to utilize it and it proved out in every aspect, in them being able to know that they had passed and that they did see them and they knew that and could recall that information. And our dispatch has that map layer which our upgrades there have paid off," explained Wells.

Wells also explained crews used the new rescue truck that's fully equipped with spotlights and sirens, to help the stranded boater navigate the Kinchafoonee.

It took minutes for crews to rescue him.

