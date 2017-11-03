Albany Chapter of Links Inc. makes donation to SWGA Cancer Coalition

Horizons Community Solutions and the South West Georgia Cancer Coalition received a check Friday for $2,250 from a community donation.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Albany chapter of Links Incorporated held its 1st annual "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a Cure" last Friday, and over 200 people attended the event.

On Friday, they were able to donate a check from the proceeds to what President Anita Vance said is such a worthy cause that her members have dealt with personally.

"Several of our members have battled breast cancer. We've lost some members to breast cancer and we know that one of the reasons we chose the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia was because we wanted the funds to stay right here in our local community," said Vance.

These funds will go toward supporting cancer patients in Southwest Georgia for free mammograms, travel assistance and survivorship programs.

