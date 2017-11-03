National accreditation team visits Dougherty Co. schools

The Advanced Ed accreditation team focused on the school district's overall improvement since their last visit back in 2012. (Source: WALB)

A national accreditation organization wrapped up a 5-day visit at Dougherty County Schools this week. (Source: WALB)

A national accreditation organization wrapped up a 5-day visit at Dougherty County schools this week.

The Advanced Ed accreditation team focused on the school district's overall improvement since their last visit back in 2012.

The team of six performed about 160 interviews with staff, parents and community partners.

They visited six different schools and more than 50 classrooms.

Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said it gave the schools an opportunity to have an outsider's perspective on their key improvements.

"We're pretty confident that we left them with a lot to think about and that the things we are doing are ultimately things that will get us headed in the right direction,"

The results from Dougherty County School accreditation visit will be available in 45 days.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!