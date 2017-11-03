Dawson students rock 'Socktober', collect 460 pairs of socks for homeless

Lee County emergency officials said the 911 mile markers along the Kinchafoonee Creek helped save a stranded boater Thursday night.More >>
Lee County emergency officials said the 911 mile markers along the Kinchafoonee Creek helped save a stranded boater Thursday night.More >>
Horizons Community Solutions and the South West Georgia Cancer Coalition received a check Friday for $2,250 from a community donation.More >>
Horizons Community Solutions and the South West Georgia Cancer Coalition received a check Friday for $2,250 from a community donation.More >>
A national accreditation organization wrapped up a 5-day visit at Dougherty County schools this week.More >>
A national accreditation organization wrapped up a 5-day visit at Dougherty County schools this week.More >>
Fourth graders at Cooper-Carver Elementary School proudly presented 460 pairs of socks to the Street Outreach director for Open Arms, Dinetha Rayner.More >>
Fourth graders at Cooper-Carver Elementary School proudly presented 460 pairs of socks to the Street Outreach director for Open Arms, Dinetha Rayner.More >>
The highly anticipated renovation of one of Albany's busiest libraries will likely start in the first quarter next year.More >>
The highly anticipated renovation of one of Albany's busiest libraries will likely start in the first quarter next year.More >>