Dawson students rock 'Socktober', collect 460 pairs of socks for homeless

Open Arms accepted the donation, and will distribute the socks to homeless South Georgians. (Source: WALB)

460 pairs of socks were donated by Cooper Carver students. (Source: WALB)

Fourth graders at Cooper-Carver Elementary School proudly presented 460 pairs of socks to the Street Outreach director for Open Arms, Dinetha Rayner.

The entire student body participated in the month-long "Socktober" service project, collecting warm socks for homeless people in South Georgia.

It's a service project first dreamed up by Billie Faust's fourth-grade class, and one that touched Rayner's heart.

"I heard the little girl say some people don't have a home, they don't have shoes, they don't have a car. So this means a lot and I am so grateful," said Rayner.

Rayner said many homeless people who seek help at Open Arms don't have socks or undergarments, and this donation will go to good use.

The idea for the "Socktober" service project is from the "Kid President" web video series.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!