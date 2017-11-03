Produce truck with contraband intercepted, Valdosta State Prison investigates

The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating another incident where someone was sneaking contraband into a South Georgia prison.

Valdosta State Prison staff intercepted a produce truck with cabbage, filled with drugs and cell phones Thursday morning.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) website, so far there have been 37 arrests in or around Georgia prisons this year alone.

A little more than a pound and three-quarters of tobacco, more than half a pound of marijuana, three cell phones and cell phone chargers were all discovered inside cabbage.

"It is because of the hard work of our staff that we were able to intercept this contraband from entering our prison walls. I am proud of the commitment shown by these employees at Valdosta State Prison in their vigilance to combat this ever-growing threat to the safety of our staff, offenders, and citizens of Georgia," said GDC Commissioner Gregory Dozier.

The GDC's public affairs manager said the warden would not be able to comment but said that no arrests have been made in the investigation at this time.

Contraband smugglers obviously have become more creative when trying to bring in products not allowed within prison walls.

In 2013, four people were caught trying to use a drone to smuggle tobacco into Calhoun State Prison.

Thursday's incident was just one of three contraband incidents at Valdosta State prison this year.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website:

Georgia law requires a penalty of one to five years in prison for anyone who brings contraband into a prison facility, and/or provides these items to an offender, or to any offender found with any of these items in their possession while under incarceration.

