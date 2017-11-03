Game of the Week (11/03/17): Trojans vie for home-field advantage

The winner of Friday's heavyweight bout between Coffee and Lee Co. football will be crowned champion of Region 1-6A.

But that's not all that's on the line.

With the championship, comes the 1-seed, which means two home games to open the GHSA state playoffs.

Lee County could use the momentum coming off of a tough loss to Valdosta last week, the teams only 'L' this season.

Coffee lost to Lee last year, but has won four of their five last meetings.

"He's done a good job of creating a hostile environment for their players and our kids are going to have to go in there and play well in all 3 phases," Robby Pruitt, Head Football Coach at Coffee County High School, said.

Both teams played all away games during the post season last year as well. So, home field advantage would be welcomed.

"One thing for sure, the Trojans will be the region champs, either the Lee County Trojans or the Coffee Trojans, so we are in real good shape and it's exciting to be able to play for a region championship," Dean Fabrizio, Head Football Coach, Lee County High School, said.

Kick off is at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Co.

