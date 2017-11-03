Valdosta pastor rides bike from state line to state line

Pastor Brett Jerriel will ride roughly 340 miles on his bike to raise money for young men in the foster care system. (Source: WALB)

One Valdosta pastor plans on putting a lot of miles behind him, but he doesn't plan on doing it in a car, instead, he'll be on a bike.

Azalea City Church of God Pastor Brett Jerriel and his team of 12 will head to Tennessee on Sunday.

It is all in hopes of raising money for an organization called the Promise House.

Promise House helps young men who are making a transition out of the foster care system.

The money raised will assist with finding places to live, education interests and career opportunities.

"This is a way to be proactive and catch these young men before things happen and share those valuable tools and insights that will hopefully change their destiny," said Jerriel.

Jerriel and his team will ride for four days, averaging 80 to 85 miles a day.

They will arrive at the Tennessee border on Wednesday.

They will then drive back to the Florida border and ride to the church where the trip began.

To donate, send a message to The Azalea City Church of God on it;s Facebook page to be connected to a coordinator.

