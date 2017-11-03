Fire officials: Change your clocks, batteries in your smoke alarms this weekend

Having a working smoke detector in your home could mean the difference between life or death. (Source: WALB)

Firefighters across the nation hope people will take time to change the batteries in their smoke detectors this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Firefighters across the nation hope people will take time to change the batteries in their smoke detectors this weekend when they change their clock for Daylight Saving Time.

Crisp County Fire Chief Jonathan Windham said his department has given out around 250 smoke alarms for free in recent months.

He said it's a good idea to change the batteries twice a year, which is why they suggest doing it the same time you set your clocks back Saturday night.

Chief Windham said having a working smoke detector in your home could mean the difference between life or death.

"In a matter of two minutes with a structure fire, the house can be over 1,000 degrees and no one can survive that," explained Windham. "So, two minutes is important for you to get out of the house."

Crisp County Fire Rescue still has some free smoke alarms available for Crisp County residents.

If you need one, you can call them at (229) 276-2660.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!