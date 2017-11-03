DCSS awarded Golden Radish Award

The School Nutrition Department has been awarded it's second-straight Golden Radish Award by the state for excellence in school nutrition. (Source: WALB)

Students in the Dougherty County School System are getting a fair share of healthy lifestyle learning and the state is noticing.

The School Nutrition Department has been awarded it's second-straight Golden Radish Award by the state for excellence in school nutrition.

The system has been doing taste testings, farm to table activities, teaching gardens and enforcing a strict wellness policy.

The school nutrition director said the school system's partners of excellence have helped make the activities possible.

"When you have the opportunity to put your hands in the dirt, there's math, there's science, there are language arts. And there are a lot of cool activities that are happening out at the schools," said School System Nutrition Director Blaine Allen.

Allen said the schools have taken ownership of nutrition programs.

