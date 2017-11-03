3 arrested in Thomasville stabbing

Three people in Thomasville are facing charges after a stabbing in the Applebees parking lot.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday at the restaurant located off Highway 19.

Police reports state that a fight broke out in the parking lot between the victim and three others, Stephanie White, Edward Davis and John Trammell.

Police said they believe Trammell stabbed the victim with a box cutter during the fight.

White and Davis were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Trammell was arrested for aggravated assault.

