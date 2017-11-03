Thomasville PD holds 3rd annual 'Use of Force' summit

For the next few weeks, people in Thomasville will be participating in the 3rd annual Use of Force Summit.

Thursday night, participants learned about less lethal weapons and when they are used. They also watched several different scenarios officers face every day.

Thomasville Police said many officers have learned over the years that their most powerful tool isn't a weapon, but rather their voice.

"The climate in this country right now, people have a lot of questions as to why law enforcement operates the way it does. and this whole summit is geared up in the community to educate the public," said Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

The group meets on Thursday nights for three hours.

