Thomasville parks get upgraded in city's green space initiative

Facelifts at city parks are just a part of the city of Thomasville's initiatives to improve the community's public green spaces.

Last week, new playground equipment was installed at MacIntyre Park. This week, installation will begin for new equipment at Weston Park.

"This is a success story when it comes to community engagement," said Lauren Radford with the city of Thomasville. "Bringing the neighbors in and asking them how they would want their park improved was a huge part of this."

Ribbon cuttings will be held to celebrate the new play areas at both parks on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

