Man arrested, charged for using movie money in Thomasville

A man police believe was scamming Thomasville businesses with 'movie money' is now facing a felony charge for forgery.

Ferrell Cooper was arrested Thursday morning after employees at Andy's on North Madison Street said he paid for items with counterfeit money.

Investigators said they saw Cooper and another man walking up the road a short while later.

According to the incident report, Cooper had more movie money and drugs his possession.

He was booked in the Thomas County Jail.

'Movie money' is used as a prop in film production, and is marked as non-legal tender.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!