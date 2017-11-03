Moultrie hospital ranks high

Colquitt Regional Medical Center is joining other facilities in commenting on the hospital survey scores released by The Leapfrog Group earlier this week.

Colquitt Regional was awarded an 'A' grade on the survey for the seventh time in a row.

Hospital officials tell us this score highlights what their patients already know - that they strive to be a safe and reliable facility.

Several other hospitals have also released statements about the survey.

