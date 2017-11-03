'Chef on the Lawn' promotes healthy eating

Community members learned about healthy eating at an event outside government center. (Source: WALB)

If you stopped by the Government Center in Albany Friday morning, you likely left on a full stomach.

The Dougherty County School System hosted 'Chef on the Lawn.' It was a collaborative event between the school nutrition program and school system Partners in Excellence.

Organizations provided samples of healthy food choices and gave tips for living a healthy lifestyle.

The event was in connection with Diabetes Awareness Month, an illness one in every 11 Americans is fighting.

It's aimed at teaching the public about making healthy choices.

"Making healthy choices that will last a lifetime. That's what this event is all about," explained Dougherty County School System Nutrition Director Blaine Allen. "The more awareness and use of resources will prevent chronic illnesses from happening in our community."

Albany Technical College students prepared food for the event and made a pumpkin soup from raw ingredients.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!