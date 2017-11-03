Man dies on Coffee Co. train track

A man is dead after being hit by a train, in the city of Douglas.
The Douglas Police Department reports it happened around 10:30 Thursday night, near Pearl Avenue on the CSX train tracks.
Investigators say the man killed was Michael Wigfall.
They don't know what may have caused Wigfall to be on the tracks, but they say the accident is under investigation.
