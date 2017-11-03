Child death investigation underway in Cordele

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, in conjunction with the Cordele Police Department, is investigating the death of a 2-month-old child, discovered during the early morning hours today.

Officers of the Cordele Police Department responded to a residence on West 28th Avenue regarding an unresponsive child. Once on scene, the officers discovered that a child that was dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in a joint investigation of this incident.

"The Agents and Investigators assigned to this case are diligently working to determine what has led to this unfortunate loss of life," said Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez.

"Due to the fact this investigation is still on-going, we are not releasing any specific information at this time; however, as soon as it is appropriate to release the information, that information will be available."

