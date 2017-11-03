Contraband hidden in cabbage caught at Valdosta Prison

An inspection of a food delivery truck at Valdosta State Prison found a huge cache of banned materials, Thursday.

Someone had hollowed out several heads of cabbage, and hidden cell phones, marijuana, and tobacco inside

Officers recovered 811 grams tobacco, 308 grams of marijuana, two LG touch screen cell phones, a Samsung J3 cell phone, and three cell phone chargers.

A spokesman for the Georgia Department of Corrections said that the investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made yet.

