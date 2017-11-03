Albany begins to decorate for the holidays

The city hopes people will come from all over to look at the various decorations (Source: WALB)

Temperatures may reach the low 80s Friday, but that's not stopping the City of Albany from getting into the holiday spirit.

"You're going to start to see the decorations go up now," said City spokeswoman Monique Broughton Knight.

She said the city has been responsible for decking the halls of downtown for more than 25 years.

"We start the first of November putting them up, but they actually start in October. The light crews, we have a manager that's in charge of putting those lights back up," she said.

Last year, the city purchased all new decorations, but some were damaged after the January storms. Broughton Knight said luckily the decorations were able to be fixed.

"We're really excited about our decorations. A lot of people in the community were excited to see the change in the decorations," she said.

Right now, candy canes line the sides of Front Street and more will be coming up within the next few weeks.

"We definitely have to make sure that everything is up by the time of the Christmas parade on Saturday, December 2," she said.

The large Christmas tree will also be making its debut in the plaza very soon.

"We are excited about getting the crane and the lift and putting the tree back in the plaza," Broughton Knight added.

And with the downtown redevelopment in full swing, the city hopes more people will visit the area to enjoy this year's decorations.

"A place where you can bring the family out, drive downtown, walk downtown, and look at the decorations," Broughton Knight said.

