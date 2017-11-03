Upcoming sale benefits area groups

The sale will also discounts on a number of familiar brands (Source: WALB)

An upcoming sale will help groups and nonprofits in our area.

The Belk Charity Sale will take place on Saturday, November 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at all participating Belk stores.

Local groups sell admission tickets for $5 and keep all the money raised through the ticket sales.

Shoppers can redeem their tickets at checkout for $5 off their total sales price.

Albany Belk Store Manager Amanda Newberry said a number of Albany groups have sold tickets, like Christian Life Baptist Church, area girl scouts, and the Albany State University Alumni Association.

Newberry said another benefit to Saturday's exclusive sale is that a number of name brands that don't usually participate in sales will participate in this one.

"It's really awesome. It's a great way that Belk is able to give back. It's a way for the community and non-profit organizations to participate in a great event," said Newberry.

For those still needing tickets, groups will be selling them at the store's entrance on Friday as well as Saturday.

The store manager said the staff appreciates the sale because it prepares them for the holiday rush set to take place in a few weeks.

Belk is located inside the Albany Mall.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!