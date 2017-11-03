Upcoming sale benefits area groups - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Upcoming sale benefits area groups

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The sale will also discounts on a number of familiar brands (Source: WALB) The sale will also discounts on a number of familiar brands (Source: WALB)
Groups and nonprofits are selling tickets as a fundraiser (Source: WALB) Groups and nonprofits are selling tickets as a fundraiser (Source: WALB)
Amanda Newberry, Albany Belk Store Manager (Source: WALB) Amanda Newberry, Albany Belk Store Manager (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An upcoming sale will help groups and nonprofits in our area.

The Belk Charity Sale will take place on Saturday, November 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at all participating Belk stores.

Local groups sell admission tickets for $5 and keep all the money raised through the ticket sales.

Shoppers can redeem their tickets at checkout for $5 off their total sales price.

Albany Belk Store Manager Amanda Newberry said a number of Albany groups have sold tickets,  like Christian Life Baptist Church, area girl scouts, and the Albany State University Alumni Association.

Newberry said another benefit to Saturday's exclusive sale is that a number of name brands that don't usually participate in sales will participate in this one.

"It's really awesome. It's a great way that Belk is able to give back. It's a way for the community and non-profit organizations to participate in a great event," said Newberry.

For those still needing tickets, groups will be selling them at the store's entrance on Friday as well as Saturday.

The store manager said the staff appreciates the sale because it prepares them for the holiday rush set to take place in a few weeks.

Belk is located inside the Albany Mall.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany begins to decorate for the holidays

    Albany begins to decorate for the holidays

    Friday, November 3 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-11-03 11:51:50 GMT
    The decorations are going up in downtown Albany (Source: WALB)The decorations are going up in downtown Albany (Source: WALB)

    Temperatures may reach the low 80s Friday, but that's not stopping the City of Albany from getting into the holiday spirit. "You're going to start to see the decorations go up now," City spokeswoman Monique Broughton Knight said.

    More >>

    Temperatures may reach the low 80s Friday, but that's not stopping the City of Albany from getting into the holiday spirit. "You're going to start to see the decorations go up now," City spokeswoman Monique Broughton Knight said.

    More >>

  • Upcoming sale benefits area groups

    Upcoming sale benefits area groups

    Friday, November 3 2017 7:47 AM EDT2017-11-03 11:47:26 GMT
    The sale will also discounts on a number of familiar brands (Source: WALB)The sale will also discounts on a number of familiar brands (Source: WALB)

    An upcoming sale will help groups and nonprofits in our area. The Belk Charity Sale will take place on Saturday, November 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at all participating Belk stores. Local groups sell admission tickets for $5 and keep all the money raised through the ticket sales.

    More >>

    An upcoming sale will help groups and nonprofits in our area. The Belk Charity Sale will take place on Saturday, November 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at all participating Belk stores. Local groups sell admission tickets for $5 and keep all the money raised through the ticket sales.

    More >>

  • Lee County proposes roads for resurfacing projects

    Lee County proposes roads for resurfacing projects

    Friday, November 3 2017 7:21 AM EDT2017-11-03 11:21:46 GMT
    Roland says New York Road should take priority (Source: WALB)Roland says New York Road should take priority (Source: WALB)

    Lee County commissioners are in the process of getting work started on several road resurfacing projects.

    More >>

    Lee County commissioners are in the process of getting work started on several road resurfacing projects.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly