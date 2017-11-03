Lee County proposes roads for resurfacing projects

Roland says New York Road should take priority (Source: WALB)

Some Lee County roads could soon see some improvements.

County commissioners are in the process of getting work started on several road resurfacing projects.

Thursday, the board held a special called meeting to discuss upcoming projects for SPLOST funding. Road resurfacing projects were a big focus during that discussion.

Commissioners are considering a list of six roads to be resurfaced, including Airport Road, Doublegate Drive North, Glendale Road, Ledo Road, Lumpkin Road and New York Road.

The total cost to resurface all six roads is estimated to be at $2.8 million. Chairman Walter Roland said he believes New York Road should take priority. The road is the longest out of the six proposed to be resurfaced.

"It's just a well-traveled road, and the speed limit on it is 55, although some people seem to push the limit on it. But there's a lot of traffic that comes from Crisp County, Dooly County, and that way to go to Albany to go to work," said Roland.

It's estimated it will cost around $1.7 million to resurface New York Road.

Roland said the main concerns on all of the roads are potholes and general wear.

Commissioners decided to postpone a vote on which roads to resurface first. They'll discuss it again at the board's next meeting later this month. They plan to take a vote in December.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!