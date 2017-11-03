2 men shot in Albany apartment

The Albany Police Department is investigating, after two men were shot in an apartment in the 800 block of Dorsett Avenue around 4:15 Friday morning.

APD said the two victims were inside an apartment playing cards, when two masked men armed with guns entered the residence through the back.

The victims were identified as Craig Hosley, 58, and Ricky Blount, 58. Hosley was shot in his right leg, and Blount was shot in the left hand

The victims reported nothing was taken, and the suspects ran off.

APD is looking for them, and if you have any information, call Albany Police or 911.

