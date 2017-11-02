Wife of Thomasville man fatally shot by deputy speaks out

The wife of a Thomasville man who was shot and killed by police is speaking out, saying law enforcement went too far.

“It’s getting harder and harder every day,” said Brittany Minter.

Brittany Minter is heartbroken after losing the love of her life last month in an incident she can’t wrap her head around. On October 4th, her husband of nine years, Jomekia Minter, went missing while she was at work.

“He wasn’t responding to my texts or calls, so I knew something wasn’t right," said Brittany.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they found him that evening walking down County Line Road. Deputies say he had a pistol and was talking irrationally.

“I understand he had a gun, and they’re there for their safety, but he wasn’t going to hurt anyone,” said Brittany.

Trying to diffuse the situation, authorities say Jomekia pointed his gun at SWAT officers and Thomas County deputy Tyler Lamon fatally shot Minter, a harsh reality for his wife and children.

“It is really hard to tell your kids that their daddy is not coming home,” said Brittany.

Minter says it wasn’t like her husband to just wander off county line road with a firearm, especially since they didn’t have any in the home. She says authorities should’ve contacted her before firing their own weapons.

“They took him away from us. They broke a family apart," said Brittany. "He is gone. He’s not coming home.”

Minter says she’s pursuing legal action to get justice for her husband. The deputy that fatally shot him was placed on administrative leave.

