GDOT awards two contracts, collectively worth more than $21.8M

The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded two contracts to replace several South Georgia bridges that are more than 70 years old.

The two contracts were collectively worth more than $21.8 million.

Crews will construct three bridges over the Ichawaynochaway Creek along State Route 200 and State Route 216 in Baker County.

They will detour traffic on State Route 200 until State Route 216 is completed.

Crews will also work on two bridge replacements on State Route 45 over Cordray's Pond and Cordray's Pond Overflow in Calhoun County.

Staff said the old bridges are too narrow and need to be updated.

"They used different standards than we use today. They used different truck configurations you know like how much weight can this bridge handle than we would use today because vehicles are different today than they were in the 1950s," explained GDOT District Communications Officer Juanita Birmingham.

GDOT crews are expected to start the State Route 216 in January and have it completed by 2020.

The Calhoun bridge project is expected to be finished by 2019.

