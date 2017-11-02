Knights hit the road in 2nd round against familiar foe

Deerfield-Windsor's football team has its work cut out for them Friday night as they travel to face undefeated Gatewood for a 2nd round duel.

The Knights had one last walkthrough at Webb Memorial Thursday afternoon.

These same Gators knocked Deerfield out of the playoffs last year in the semifinals, and coach Allen Lowe feels the familiar foe has only gotten better since.

The Gators' high powered offense has scored 50 points on 7 occasions this season.

If the Knights want to survive they have a tough task: Muffle that offense in a hostile environment.

"We're hoping that the schedule that we've played is going to benefit us because the value of the first down is critical in these type games," said Lowe. "We've got some guys who have been in some wars and I'm hoping they've got one more good war in them right now so we can get a chance next week."

The Knights will try and hand Gatewood their first loss of the season Friday night on the road at 7:30.

