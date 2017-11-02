Smoke alarms save two in overnight house fire

A Kitchen fire broke out in this house around 2:30 Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)

Lee County fire department is working on a project to get smoke alarms in community. (Source: WALB)

A smoke detector is credited with waking up two people when a fire broke out in their Lee County home around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen of a house in the 100 block of Cherokee Avenue and was caused by grease left cooking on a stove.

Lee County fire officials said two people were inside the house at the time and both escaped unharmed thanks to smoke detectors waking them up.

The Fire Department encourages everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their home because they save lives.

"There's no doubt smoke alarms save lives, we encourage everyone to have them installed in their houses," said Fire Chief David Forrester.

Firefighters said that on Sunday, during the time change, is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

The Lee County Fire Department is working on a project to get smoke alarms to distribute in the community in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!