Smoke alarms save two in overnight house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Smoke alarms save two in overnight house fire

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Connect
Lee County fire department is working on a project to get smoke alarms in community. (Source: WALB) Lee County fire department is working on a project to get smoke alarms in community. (Source: WALB)
A Kitchen fire broke out in this house around 2:30 Thursday morning. (Source: WALB) A Kitchen fire broke out in this house around 2:30 Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)
David Forrester, Fire Chief. (Source: WALB) David Forrester, Fire Chief. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A smoke detector is credited with waking up two people when a fire broke out in their Lee County home around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen of a house in the 100 block of Cherokee Avenue and was caused by grease left cooking on a stove.

Lee County fire officials said two people were inside the house at the time and both escaped unharmed thanks to smoke detectors waking them up. 

The Fire Department encourages everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their home because they save lives.

"There's no doubt smoke alarms save lives, we encourage everyone to have them installed in their houses," said Fire Chief David Forrester.

Firefighters said that on Sunday, during the time change, is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

The Lee County Fire Department is working on a project to get smoke alarms to distribute in the community in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly