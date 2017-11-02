Opioid survivor shares his journey to recovery

The wife of a Thomasville man who was shot and killed by police is speaking out, saying law enforcement went too far.More >>
The wife of a Thomasville man who was shot and killed by police is speaking out, saying law enforcement went too far.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded two contracts to replace several South Georgia bridges in Baker and Calhoun Counties.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded two contracts to replace several South Georgia bridges in Baker and Calhoun Counties.More >>
A smoke detector is credited with waking up two people when a fire broke out in their Lee County home around 2:30 Thursday morning.More >>
A smoke detector is credited with waking up two people when a fire broke out in their Lee County home around 2:30 Thursday morning.More >>
The opioid addiction epidemic is not only a fast growing problem in South Georgia but the entire nation.More >>
The opioid addiction epidemic is not only a fast growing problem in South Georgia but the entire nation.More >>
The mother of a Willacoochee teenage homicide victim is planning a vigil in his honor, while still asking for justice in his death.More >>
The mother of a Willacoochee teenage homicide victim is planning a vigil in his honor, while still asking for justice in his death.More >>